Dekalb County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Greene, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeKalb; Greene; Jasper; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Rockdale; Walton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MORGAN...SOUTHEASTERN WALTON ROCKDALE...SOUTHEASTERN DEKALB...NORTHEASTERN JASPER...NORTHWESTERN GREENE...SOUTHEASTERN OCONEE AND NEWTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT At 954 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Lithonia to Conyers, Covington, Madison and Farmington, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 30 mph, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. IMPACT...Heavy rain will cause street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas, and rising water or minor flooding on small creeks and streams. Some locations in the path of these storms include Conyers, Covington, Madison, Social Circle, Oxford, Lithonia, Porterdale, Rutledge, Newborn, North High Shoals, Mansfield, Bostwick, Bishop, Buckhead, Lakeview Estates, Georgia International Horse Park, Wrayswood, Belmont, Arabia Mountain and Greshamville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

