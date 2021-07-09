Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Florida South Fork Black Creek Near Penney Farms affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida North Fork Black Creek At Middleburg affecting Clay County. For the BLACK CREEK...including Middleburg, Penney Farms...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the North Fork Black Creek At Middleburg. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 4.6 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lazy Acre Road begins to flood. Lowlands flood and boat docks are affected. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to move into homes.