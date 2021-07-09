Kim Jones Looks to Dreamy Ball Gowns for Fendi FW21 Couture
Continuing his tenure as artistic director for the house, Kim Jones unveiled his Fall/Winter 2021 Couture range for Fendi. Like most brands, the luxury label showcased its latest range through a video, which is directed by Call Me By Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino and stars some of the most iconic supermodels like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Amber Valletta. “I have long admired Luca’s work – and, he is someone who, like [Pier Paolo] Pasolini, touches on subjects which are relevant to now,” Jones shares in a press release.hypebae.com
Comments / 0