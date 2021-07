According to United To Learn’s Learning Launch Fiesta 2021 Co-Chair Lindsay Billingsley,. “Well, Dallas, you did it! You finished this school year like no other in history! Despite recent news focusing on test scores and data, I want to take a moment to give our educators a round of applause. I am so proud of the administrators, teachers, and students across the city who rose to every challenge and achieved amazing things in this pandemic-filled, winter-storm-panicked, socially-distant, emotionally-fraught year that tested everyone to the limits.