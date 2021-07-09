Cancel
Mechanic Falls, ME

Tie vote stops hearing on commercial power moratorium for Mechanic Falls

Sun-Journal
 11 days ago

MECHANIC FALLS — The Town Council voted 2-2 Thursday night, stopping a public hearing on a six-month moratorium on approving commercial alternative energy facilities. Code Enforcement Officer Alan Plummer said the Planning Board suggested the ban on facilities employing wind, solar, hydro or biomass to generate at least 125 kilowatts of electric power. Plummer said the 180-day moratorium would give the town time to write an ordinance to control siting, installation and operation of facilities.

www.sunjournal.com

