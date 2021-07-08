Cancel
Washington State

Death toll from recent heat wave hits 78 in Washington

By Joe Utter, Associated Press
ifiberone.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA — Washington state's death toll from last month's record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. The state Department of Health said Thursday that in comparison, there were just seven heat-related deaths in Washington from mid-June to the end of August 2020. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths. A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties, officials said. One death was reported in Douglas County, three in Okanogan County and three in Benton County.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

