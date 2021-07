Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In January 2019, WeWork landed a new investment that valued it at $47 billion, making it worth more than every startup in the country save for Uber. Its chief executive, Adam Neumann, was lionized as the archetype of the modern-day “visionary” founder. But by the fall of 2019, Neumann was out as CEO, and WeWork was on the verge of bankruptcy, grappling with whether it could raise rescue financing to even pay for employee layoffs to keep going.