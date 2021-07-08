Cancel
As the Galapagos reopens, sustainable tourism is paramount

By Lacy Pfalz, TravelPulse
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galapagos reopened July 1 with relaxed travel restrictions, but the archipelago is finding that more sustainable tourism is paramount to the health of its ecosystem. The archipelago is one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet, but tourism has in the past interrupted or complicated its ecosystem, which is famous for supporting Darwin’s theory of natural selection.

