Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Stir 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Rumors
Sweet Home Alabama star Dakota Fanning lived up to her name by fanning the flames of sequel speculation alongside star Reese Witherspoon Thursday. Witherspoon, 45, marked Throwback Thursday by sharing stills from the popular 2002 romantic comedy. Fanning, who played the younger version of Witherspoon's character in the film, responded to the post quickly. While it could have just been two colleagues celebrating one of the most-loved films on their resumes, it also fueled speculation of a sequel.popculture.com
