Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Stir 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel Rumors

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon may soon be trying on a new hat. She is exploring a sale of Hello Sunshine, the media company that she founded and which produces TV series “The Morning Show,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Apple (AAPL.O) is circling and the price tag could reach $1 billion, the newspaper reported, even though the financial plan is to be profitable for the first time this year. The “Legally Blond” actor is smart for wanting to cash in on the content bubble.