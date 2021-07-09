Liquid Stranger makes SSKWAN debut with LUZCID-assisted ‘Snow Melt’
During his live set at WAKAAN in 2019, Liquid Stranger announced that he would be launching a new down-tempo record label, SSKWAN. Although the label has since seen releases from a range of artists including Au5, Mize, LUZCID, and more, Liquid Stranger continued to direct his releases to WAKAAN. Now, nearly two years after he first declared his intentions to install the label in the dance domain, Liquid Stranger is making his debut on SSKWAN thanks to “Snow Melt” with LUZCID.dancingastronaut.com
