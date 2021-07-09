Liquid Stranger makes SSKWAN debut with LUZCID-assisted ‘Snow Melt’

Electronic dance music or also called electronic dance music, party music, or just simply dance, is an umbrella term covering a wide assortment of popular, percussive electronic dance music genres produced mostly for clubs, raves, and gypsy-inspired events. Although the term “EDM” has become synonymous with parties and temporary music sets, electronic dance music is often very broad and welcoming to a wide variety of tastes. EDM was born out of the movement towards modern dance, when many DJs and producers took influence from worldwide famous DJs such as John Paul Jones and Carl Cox, who were pioneers in breaking new boundaries and making innovative electronic dance music that bridged the gap between house and techno music. With the growth of such famous DJs, producers began to realize that they had a unique opportunity to take electronic dance music to a different level, in a bid to draw in an audience that may not have been able to be reached via other methods. Today, electronic dance music and its related dance club cultures have taken the world by storm.