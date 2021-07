Madeon will continue the magic of his Good Faith Live tour with his newly announced Good Faith Forever 2021 tour, which will serve as an “updated” version of his 2019 sophomore album run. The road stretch kicks off on September 17 at Imagine Music Festival in Georgia and will see the Adventure producer perform in cities all over the United States, including his previously announced two-night stop at New York’s Terminal 5, as well as Austin, Chicago, Indianapolis and many more.