Staredowns! Watch Conor McGregor calf kick Dustin Poirier At UFC 264 faceoff

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor gave Dustin Poirier a taste of his own medicine at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference staredown (watch it here). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, was forced to intervene during the faceoff after McGregor snapped off a quick kick at Poirier’s lower half. The staredown occurred during Thursday’s press conference ahead of UFC 264, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021) streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

