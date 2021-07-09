Staredowns! Watch Conor McGregor calf kick Dustin Poirier At UFC 264 faceoff
Conor McGregor gave Dustin Poirier a taste of his own medicine at the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference staredown (watch it here). Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, was forced to intervene during the faceoff after McGregor snapped off a quick kick at Poirier’s lower half. The staredown occurred during Thursday’s press conference ahead of UFC 264, which takes place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021) streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).www.mmamania.com
Comments / 1