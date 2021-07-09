World’s ‘most precious and loved’ music to be preserved in doomsday vault
Beginning in April 2022, Norwegian-based business consultant agency Elire Management Group will begin the process of safekeeping the world’s “most precious and loved” music. Starting with the Beatles and ceremonial Indigenous music derived from Australia, Elire will store the recording 1,000 feet underground inside a doomsday vault capable of withstanding both natural and man-made disasters, including nuclear warfare.dancingastronaut.com
Comments / 0