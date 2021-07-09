Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russell Springs, KY

Russell Springs City Council presents donations to local veterans group, softball team

By Zac Oakes
lakercountry.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Russell Springs City Council presented donations to two local veterans groups, along with a local softball team at Thursday night’s city council meeting. The council presented $500 each to the Russell County DAV Honor Guard and the Russell County Honor Guard. The council also presented a $500 donation to the 13U All Star team that will be traveling to Ashland to play for a state championship.

lakercountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russell Springs, KY
County
Russell County, KY
City
Ashland, KY
Russell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Independence Day#Weather#Charity#Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy