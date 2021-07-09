Russell Springs City Council presents donations to local veterans group, softball team
The Russell Springs City Council presented donations to two local veterans groups, along with a local softball team at Thursday night’s city council meeting. The council presented $500 each to the Russell County DAV Honor Guard and the Russell County Honor Guard. The council also presented a $500 donation to the 13U All Star team that will be traveling to Ashland to play for a state championship.lakercountry.com
Comments / 0