Provide Necessary Accommodations For Disabled Homeless New Yorkers

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legal Aid Society and Jenner & Block, LLP, on behalf of the Coalition for the Homeless, Center for Independence of the Disabled, and homeless New Yorkers, in coordination with the Safety Net Project at the Urban Justice Center, filed a motion in Butler v. City of New York – litigation concerning disability-based discrimination in the City’s homeless shelter system – challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent order to move homeless New Yorkers who have been living in single- or double-occupancy rooms in local hotels, where they have been sheltering during the CoViD-19 pandemic, back to local congregate shelters without notice and without due consideration for accommodations they may need for their disabilities.

