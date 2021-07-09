Cancel
The week in Nashville bankruptcies: Jackson Durham Floral-Event Design LLC

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 17 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 55% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

