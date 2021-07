PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Not too cool and not too warm, we are right in the sweet spot for the weekend. Temperatures will kick up a few more degrees today (and Monday) as high pressure keeps most of the clouds out of here. Sunshine should start early and stick around until sunset. With a sky full of sunshine today, you may want to get some of your more strenuous activities out of the way early. I do want to mention that the sunshine will be cranking for the coast too, unlike a few of the summer days in July where the clouds have stuck around for areas like Seaside. There will be a few, but it shouldn’t be overcast and it won’t be a stubborn deck of clouds. That means it may be a great spot to wrap up your weekend or to start the new week on Monday.