Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

By Meg Garner
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
857
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, TN
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Ohio State
City
Louisville, TN
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Development#Workforce Development#The National Urban League#Fifth Third Bank#Fitb#Fifth Third
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nasdaq
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy