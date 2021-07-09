Cancel
Lawrence County, MO

Ash Grove man ordered to stand trial in assault charges

By Jeff Lehr
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 11 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge ruled Thursday that there is probable cause for an Ash Grove man to stand trial on charges that he beat and choked a woman a little more than a year ago at a rural address in Lawrence County.

Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that was sufficient cause for William H. Lakey, 52, to stand trial on single counts of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, and two additional counts of second-degree domestic assault.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 9.

Lakey is accused of assaulting Linda Burton on May 23, 2020, on County Road 1250. A deputy called to the address found her there with a black eye.

She told the deputy that she got in a fight with Lakey and he hit her several times in the face with his hands before grabbing a board and hitting her in the face with it. He also hit her in the back with a broom and tried to choke her with a towel, she told the deputy.

The defendant, who had left the address before the arrival of the deputy, was later arrested and charged with the offenses.

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

#Domestic Violence
