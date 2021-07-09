Pediatricians urge vaccinations for children

Dr. Amanda Dickerson can’t wait to get COVID-19 vaccinations for her children, who are 5 and 8 years old.

The pediatrician at Freeman Health System, underscoring her confidence in the effectiveness of the vaccines, said she’s counting the days until her children are old enough to receive a vaccination.

“Pediatrics is living in a pandemic situation all the time,” Dickerson said. “We’re giving vaccinations and seeing kids get novel viruses they have never had before. So this is something we have a lot of practice doing, talking to people about vaccines, how effective they are and how they keep kids safe.

“When you talk about a comfort with vaccines, the pediatricians are the ones who have had so much practice at this, so listen to us.”

Pediatricians with Joplin’s two largest hospital systems on Thursday emphasized the importance of children 12 and older receiving one of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

Freeman Health System hosted a news conference featuring five pediatric doctors talking about the vaccine and its importance for helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The hospital is hosting a back-to-school clinic from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday by appointment only. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given Aug. 11, in time for the first day of school across the region. and with school being ready to resume in a few weeks, limiting that spread is even more important, officials said.

“We feel as pediatricians that the COVID vaccine helps prevent kids from getting COVID,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, a pediatrician with Freeman’s Children’s Clinic. “This is how you keep kids in their activities, and how we keep them in school.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 and older. According to its website, the CDC is monitoring reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in children after vaccination, but it continues to recommend the vaccine because the risks of those conditions are outweighed by the risks of COVID-19.

The vaccines have been thoroughly tested for safety, said Dr. Krishnamraju Kosuru, a pediatrician with Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“Even Tylenol comes with its own possible side effects,” Kosuru said. “We are getting far more benefits from the COVID vaccine compared to the risks. ... Not only does it protect the child from getting the disease, but it also provides protection for the rest of the family members.”

Garrett also said the vaccine helps prevent other health complications, such as the onset of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

The CDC reports that the cause of this condition is not yet known, but many children with the condition had the same virus that causes COVID-19. MIS-C is a condition in which different body parts — such as the heart, lungs, brain, eyes, kidneys and gastrointestinal organs — get inflamed.

Garrett said Freeman has seen the number of children sickened from the virus increase, especially with the spread of the delta variant.

“We’ve had children with MIS-C come in the door with these symptoms, and we’ve had to ship them out to Children’s Mercy (Hospital in Kansas City),” Garrett said. “Especially with the delta variant we are seeing more and more sick children ... younger and younger children, with oxygen, on the floor with COVID.”

Vaccine resistance is one of the reasons Southwest Missouri is on alert for a spread of the disease. Hospitalization rates have risen over the last few weeks, and hospital officials have prepared for a surge after the Independence Day holiday.

Vaccination is viewed as a critical component of eventually defeating the disease, however. Tests in adults and children have shown the vaccines are effective at keeping people from getting COVID-19 or reducing the severity of symptoms.

Anyone on the fence should turn to the pediatricians who want to vaccinate their own children, Dickerson said.

“We want to get our own kids vaccinated,” Dickerson said. “That should show you how important it is. I certainly wouldn’t give a child in my own clinic a vaccine that I wouldn’t give my own sons.”