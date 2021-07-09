Cancel
Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Garcitas Creek Near Inez affecting Victoria County. For the Garcitas Creek...including Inez...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Garcitas Creek Near Inez. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.9 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Friday was 20.9 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 21.8 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 21.7 feet and begin rising again just after midnight tonight. It will rise to 21.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs, causing significant crop damage. Pastureland floods and isolates livestock in cut off areas. Secondary roads and low bridges are flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (3 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Garcitas Creek Inez 20.0 20.9 Fri 2 pm 21.3 14.7 10.9 9.5 8.9

