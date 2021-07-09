Cancel
Perkins County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins, Ziebach by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Perkins; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ZIEBACH AND EAST CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTIES At 754 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Iron Lightning, or 19 miles north of Faith, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, Thunder Butte, Red Elm and Iron Lightning. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Dupree, SD
Perkins County, SD
Ziebach County, SD
