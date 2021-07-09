Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. For the SANTA FE...including High Springs...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1000 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River near High Springs. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 36.6 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.1 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, High water will begin to impact docks and boat ramps in the area. * Impact...At 34.2 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the River Rise in O`Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the US 27 Bridge. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Wooded areas along the river begin to flood. The boat ramp south of US-441 in Alachua County is inaccessible above this level. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Water begins to approach two residences along the river at the end of Southeast Resort Circle in Columbia County. The boat ramp near the US-27 bridge in Columbia County begins to flood at this level. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, In Columbia County, Southeast Resort Circle floods near the entrance of the subdivision, restricting access to all homes in the area. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, In Columbia County, several homes at Southeast Resort Circle are surrounded by flood waters. Outbuildings flood at this level. * Impact...At 42.0 feet, In Columbia County, the southern end of Southwest Woodland Avenue floods. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, In Columbia County, water enters homes off Southeast Resort Circle. In Alachua County, flooding begins to affect areas along Hornsby Spring in Camp Kulaqua.