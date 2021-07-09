Cancel
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. For the SANTA FE...including Worthington Springs, O`Leno State Park, High Springs, Fort White, Three Rivers Estates, Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Fort White. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 23.7 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 28.8 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall to 28.7 feet and begin rising again Monday morning. It will rise to 28.8 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major damage and disruption to the community is expected. Roads will be cut off and many homes will be surrounded by water. Boat wash damage to homes will be severe.

alerts.weather.gov

