The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 now accounts for 83 percent of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the US, CNBC reports. It adds that Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress Tuesday that this is a dramatic rise from earlier this month when the Delta variant accounted for about half of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the US. She added that in some parts of the US, especially where vaccination rates are low, that percentage is even higher, Business Insider reports.