Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kit Carson County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Western Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 753 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Bonny Reservoir to 7 miles northwest of Kanorado to 3 miles northeast of Burlington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Kanorado around 805 PM MDT. Ruleton around 820 PM MDT. Goodland around 830 PM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 438 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 187 and 196. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
County
Kit Carson County, CO
City
Kit Carson, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#19 53 00#Interstate 70
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy