Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado Western Sherman County in northwestern Kansas * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 753 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Bonny Reservoir to 7 miles northwest of Kanorado to 3 miles northeast of Burlington, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Kanorado around 805 PM MDT. Ruleton around 820 PM MDT. Goodland around 830 PM MDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 26. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 438 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 187 and 196. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH