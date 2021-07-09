Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTY At 753 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Bison, or 31 miles south of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bison, Chance, Date and Owen Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH