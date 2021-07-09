Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Pfizer to seek authorization for booster shot

By Thomas Forester
mycbs4.com
 11 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (CBS4) — It seems that two shots really isn't enough, in the battle against covid-19 and the delta variant. Pfizer announced Thursday, it is seeing low immunity numbers from its coronavirus vaccine and is increasing efforts to develop a booster shot that will protect people from variants. Pfizer...

