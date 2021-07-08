Brooklyn Politicians ‘Heartbroken’ Over Assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse
The world is still in shock following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse, who was shot in his home a little after 1:00am on Wednesday. An armed group gained entry to Moïse’s residence on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince by claiming to be U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents, and then stormed the property, killing him and wounding his wife, Martine Moïse, The New York Times reports. Martine Moïse is reportedly in stable but critical condition, and was sent to Miami for treatment.bkreader.com
Comments / 0