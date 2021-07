You’ve got guests coming for the first time in months; now what? Whether you want a simple spread you can whip up on a hot day with little effort or you want to show everyone your entertaining game is still at its peak, Wine Spectator has you covered, with five favorite summery selections from our 8 & $20 weeknight cooking series and our Perfect Match and seasonal entertaining recipes from noted chefs. Each of these calls for a bottle of refreshing rosé, from the pale pinks of Provence to more robust Spanish rosados, to suit the season. We hope you find a new favorite of your own.