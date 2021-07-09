Cancel
Sacramento, CA

FBI warns of phone scams

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 11 days ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento Field Office is warning the public to be on alert for a phone scam involving unsolicited calls received from someone claiming to represent the FBI.

In June 2021, a Lincoln resident reported they had been the victim of a scam that resulted in a financial loss of $45,500. The victim received an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be with the federal agency, who advised that the victim’s identity was allegedly used in a money laundering and drug smuggling operation — the only way to avoid prosecution was to purchase gift cards from various stores and provide the card numbers.

“A call from any official law enforcement agency can set anyone’s nerves on edge and perpetrators of scams know how to exploit those feelings,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan in a press release. “We want the communities we serve to know that the FBI will never place an unsolicited call to demand personal information or payment. We also invite the community to call our main office at 916-746-7000 to verify if the claims a caller makes are true.”

The FBI advises that caller identification displays may not be correct, and in some cases, the telephone number displayed may appear to be the telephone number of an official government office — a technique called “spoofing.”

If the caller offers a phone number to verify the information, the FBI advises against using it. Rather, residents should look up the official phone number and call the agency, organization, or business to verify the details of the call. A legitimate caller will encourage the public to take time to verify.

Anyone suspected of being the victim or target of a phone scam should report the incident immediately using the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) website at www.ic3.gov.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

