Sterk talks COVID-19, NIL and tickets in presser

By Wilson Moore
Elkhart Truth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccinations have leveled off, COVID-19 rates have begun creeping up in Missouri. The state averaged 15½ new cases per 10,000 people each day last week, second in the country only to Arkansas. And now, less than two months from Missouri’s football opener against Central Michigan, the uptick in cases is the latest concern for MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, who hinted that it could affect capacity at Faurot Field in the fall.

