Few, if any, events bring the world together like the Olympics. With more than 200 countries qualifying in this year’s Summer Games, there will likely be numerous jaw-dropping feats and emotional moments in the weeks ahead. But after a year-long delay due to the pandemic, there also remains a great deal of uncertainty in Tokyo. At the beginning of July, it was announced that no spectators would be allowed at this year’s Olympics, and since then a number of athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. It’s still unclear exactly how things will play out.