Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Downtown Market Holding Job Fair Next Week

By Janna
Posted by 
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Looking for a job or know someone who is? Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hiring and they're holding a job fair next week!. A few weeks ago I went to the Downtown Market for the first time in a while - and honestly, I'd forgotten how cool it is! My mother-in-law was in town, and we wanted to do something "Grand Rapidian", since she's not from here - and we were not disappointed at the Downtown Market! We perused the retail spaces, bought some tea and spices from Spice Merchants, and enjoyed a delicious meat and cheese plate (and wine, of course!) at Aperitivo.

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
501
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Job Fair#Spice Merchants#Aperitivo#Dorothy Tony#Gourmet Popcorn#Old World Olive Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Retail
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
My Magic GR

Share Your Summer Memories and Win With McDonald’s

McDonald's wants to cool off your summer. Share with us your best memory of Summertime in Michigan. Is it fishing in the lake? Swimming with your friends? Trips to the Zoo?. Let us know your best summertime memory and McDonald's will give you a four pack of frozen beverages such as their slushies or Frozen Fanta and Frozen Coke.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids City Park Gets $1.5M Makeover [PHOTOS]

A southwest Grand Rapids city park is now open after getting $1.5 million in renovations. Roberto Clemente Park at 546 Rumsey St SW has been majorly upgraded with a new play area, outdoor classroom, picnic shelter, and more! Check out photos of the new facility in the gallery below!. According...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
My Magic GR

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc: Do NOT Ride Scooters And Bikes On Sidewalks

In a recent social media post, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. is reminding those using bikes & e-scooters to stay off the sidewalks and use the roads. As anyone who's been downtown lately knows, the shared mobility program in Grand Rapids has been very popular. But many using the micro-mobility rentals like Spin & Lime don't seem to realize that they should be using the roads.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
My Magic GR

Spectrum Health Buys Grand Rapids Distillery Property for $3.5M

A Grand Rapids distillery will have to look for a new home after being purchased by Spectrum Health. MiBiz reports that Eastern Kille Distillery has sold their manufacturing and tasting room at 700 Ottawa Ave NW to Spectrum Health. The health system, which paid $3.5 million for the property, is planning to build a new eight-story office tower in the area.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
My Magic GR

New Festival with Dragon Boat Races Coming to Grand Rapids

Another new festival is coming to Grand Rapids! Man, GR is going to hopping in September. Not only is ArtPrize back in September 2021, but we recently learned about a new three-day festival called Confluence, happening during the same month, that will "explore what’s possible when art, music, science, and technology converge."

Comments / 0

Community Policy