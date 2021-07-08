Sneak Peek: Owamni by The Sioux Chef
We really want to say that this restaurant has been in the works since the dawn of the Mississippi, because in a way, it has. Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, the founders and leaders of The Sioux Chef organization, are on the verge of finally opening their Indigenous-foods restaurant, Owamni. While they have a few more technical details to iron out with permits and such, they think it's safe to say they'll be open within the month of July.mspmag.com
