Listeria scare forcing recall of nearly 4,500 tons of chicken

July 13, 2021, Editor’s Note: The release is being updated to alert consumers that the recalled ready to eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing and some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores. Labels for the products made with the recalled chicken are available here. We encourage consumers to check the FSIS website frequently while we continue to update the press release and/or the labels if we become aware of additional products that used the recalled chicken.