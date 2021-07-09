Cancel
Listeria scare forcing recall of nearly 4,500 tons of chicken

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEXTER, Mo. (AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Thursday after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken Tyson produced. Listeriosis is a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

