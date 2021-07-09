Cancel
OnePlus accepts throttling the performance of popular Android apps

By Jitendra Soni
TechRadar
TechRadar
 11 days ago
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has been under a lot of scrutiny of late. Be it its slow and steady merger with its parent company Oppo or even the recent announcement around the OxygenOS, one of its USPs, the company has been at the receiving end of a barrage of questions from its fans who seem to have been unhappy with the progress.

Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These Android apps steal your data and money; uninstall them ASAP

The Joker has returned. By Joker, we refer to the malware that not only collects data from Android users, but also steals money and more. The malware was recently discovered on eight Android apps listed in the Google Play Store by Quick Heal Security Labs which reported it to Google and the affected apps were removed.
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

OnePlus 9 Pro throttling explanation takes a jab at the Snapdragon 888

OnePlus was plunged into the center of controversy again these past few days after something that would have flown under most people’s radars. Very few owners of the new OnePlus 9 Pro had complaints about the phone’s performance, at least not until some decided to compare it with its peers. The revelation and OnePlus’ own admission that it was indeed throttling some apps for the sake of battery life and thermal management have become almost similar to the benchmarking cheating it got accused of a few years back. The company has now made a more official and detailed defense of that practice that makes a somewhat ironic point about the smartphone market’s obsession with specs and figures.
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

The most dangerous messaging apps on Android

Messaging apps are becoming some of the most popular smartphone programs in the world, and that means more attempts to phish their users, Kaspersky finds. New data from Kaspersky reveals that messaging apps for Android devices are wildly popular targets for phishing scammers. Of all the phishing attempts on Android messaging platforms between December 2020 and May 2021, WhatsApp led the pack with a whopping 89.6% of detected attacks.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Android 11 is finally here for the OnePlus 6/6T as an OxygenOS Open Beta

OnePlus has finally released the first OxygenOS 11 open beta based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T, over a month ahead of schedule. The company had previously announced that the first open beta would arrive for both of these devices at the end of August. Keep in mind that this is still beta software, and it’s not necessarily worth installing on your daily driver just yet.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

OnePlus throttles certain apps, like Chrome, but not benchmark tests

OnePlus is facing criticism for the way it optimizes the performance on its latest smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It was discovered earlier this week by AnandTech that the phones throttle their processor speeds when running certain apps like Chrome, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Battery optimization — OnePlus...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

OnePlus Reveals Why It's Throttling Your Apps

OnePlus has been accused of throttling apps quite recently, and the company has just admitted that the accusations are true. The company does believe to have a good reason why it’s doing that. The OnePlus 9 Pro was tested, and Anandtech found that OnePlus is throttling apps. The company responded...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Google Removes Several Popular Android Apps Stealing User Passwords

Google has just deleted a series of Android apps from its Play store that were stealing users’ Facebook logins and passwords. The apps were first discovered by Dr. Web analysts recently, which found that a series of programs used five different malware variants based on the same JavaScript code to swipe information from users. The apps — bearing user-friendly titles such as Horoscope Daily and Rubbish Cleaner — would load up a legitimate Facebook login page and then pass your credentials along to its own app and server, along with your cookies. Most staggeringly, the nine apps racked up more than 5.8 million downloads combined.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Posts Further Clarification on Throttling of OnePlus 9 Lineup

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. If you missed it last week, news broke that OnePlus has been throttling the Snapdragon 888 processor on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Once details of that came to light, OnePlus played it pretty cool, releasing a small statement. From said statement, we gathered that OnePlus is merely attempting to ensure that the Snapdragon 888 doesn’t burn through your device’s battery and also doesn’t overheat. If they have to throttle some apps to make that happen, they seem perfectly content with the decision and nothing will be changing. The end. Or maybe not?
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus 6 Gets Its First Android 11 Beta

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are aging phones, yet OnePlus is still providing them some level of support. At 3 years old, OnePlus continues to send updates to each, even if those updates might not be coming as fast as owners may like.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

OnePlus caught throttling performance of apps like Chrome, Twitter, WhatsApp, Snapchat on the OnePlus 9 Pro; Geekbench delists the OnePlus 9 series for benchmark manipulation

OnePlus' woes continue. The company recently announced its merger with OPPO and has had to stave off the bad press accompanying that decision. This new development is unlikely to help the company's case in regard to public relations. A while ago, Andrei Frumusanu of AnandTech revealed some discrepancies with the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp.’s Popular YouCam Video Editing App for Selfie Videos is Now Available on Android

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Perfect Corp., the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, is excited to announce the release of its popular selfie video editing app YouCam Video for Android devices. Launched earlier this year as an iOS-only app, YouCam Video will now offer the same fun, easy-to-use, and extensive video editing experience to Android users. Built on the award-winning AI and AR makeover tech from the highly popular YouCam Makeup app, YouCam Video lets users edit portrait-style footage with makeup, reshape facial features on selfie videos, and add stunning video effects in seconds. Beauty enthusiasts worldwide can apply hyper-realistic virtual makeup and hair to their videos and take advantage of the retouch tools and instant effects to bring out their natural beauty.
Cell Phonesanandtech.com

Examining OnePlus' Performance Behaviour: Optimization or Misrepresentation?

Benchmarks and performance measurements are a main-stay of evaluation of devices and integral parts of the review process for a lot of people – including both actual consumers as well as publications or analysts as ourselves. In the past, when this relationship between benchmarks and real-world apps was broken, we’ve always attempted to expose such behaviour in order to have the vendors correct their ways, which lead to quite a few articles over the years:
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechSpot

OnePlus looks to be preparing the launch of its first Android tablet

Forward-looking: OnePlus is known for making some of the best Android phones around, and with the release of the Nord series, the company has effectively expanded to the budget to mid-range segment with a two-pronged strategy. Now, it's apparently pushing to the tablet market, according to a listing found on the European IP Office's website.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

OnePlus defends its app-throttling on the 9 Pro, Snapdragon 888 'overkill in certain scenarios'

Following the news that OnePlus was throttling the performance of 9-Series phones, the company has taken to its forum with a more detailed response, explaining in greater detail the logic behind its actions. In short, OnePlus claims that modern chipsets are "overkill," and there's no need to run at full power for simple tasks like scrolling on a webpage or social media. So, the company throttles performance to improve power consumption and heat dissipation under the argument that it extensively tests these changes for negative effects.
Cell Phonesbusinesstomark.com

Most Popular Android Apps in the Google Play Store

Mobile apps are extremely popular especially if they are useful and have no bugs. Smartphones on Android can use Play Market to download and exploit all the advantages of apps at any time of the day. Most applications are free (with some ads). Some kinds of software are brilliantly made and some need to be deleted. Let’s talk about the most popular software products in Google Play Store.
Recipesmakeuseof.com

You Can Help the Planet With These 6 Android Apps

We all know the main ways we can help the environment: turn off the lights, recycle, walk instead of drive, and so on. But, what if we told you that you could help keep our planet healthy using your phone? Well, with the six apps listed below, you can do exactly that.

