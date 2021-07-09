OnePlus accepts throttling the performance of popular Android apps

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2021-- Perfect Corp., the world’s leading augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the YouCam Suite of Apps, is excited to announce the release of its popular selfie video editing app YouCam Video for Android devices. Launched earlier this year as an iOS-only app, YouCam Video will now offer the same fun, easy-to-use, and extensive video editing experience to Android users. Built on the award-winning AI and AR makeover tech from the highly popular YouCam Makeup app, YouCam Video lets users edit portrait-style footage with makeup, reshape facial features on selfie videos, and add stunning video effects in seconds. Beauty enthusiasts worldwide can apply hyper-realistic virtual makeup and hair to their videos and take advantage of the retouch tools and instant effects to bring out their natural beauty.
