OnePlus accepts throttling the performance of popular Android apps

OnePlus was plunged into the center of controversy again these past few days after something that would have flown under most people’s radars. Very few owners of the new OnePlus 9 Pro had complaints about the phone’s performance, at least not until some decided to compare it with its peers. The revelation and OnePlus’ own admission that it was indeed throttling some apps for the sake of battery life and thermal management have become almost similar to the benchmarking cheating it got accused of a few years back. The company has now made a more official and detailed defense of that practice that makes a somewhat ironic point about the smartphone market’s obsession with specs and figures.