Smithville resident and Warren County native Archie Gary Bonner, 68, was born April 8, 1953 and died July 7 at his home following an extended illness. A retired supervisor with TDOT bridge maintenance crews and a member of the Church of Christ, he was the son of Nettie Louise York Hutchins of McMinnville, and the late Mack “Mackie” Bonner. He was married to Alberta Lee Turner of McMinnville on April 18, 1979.