Elizabeth Jean McColl
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jean McColl, 85, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021. Betty was born on April 1, 1935 to William and Barbara Wooster. Betty taught and designed stained glass. She enjoyed gardening, spring flowers, watercolor painting, hooked rugs and canning fruits and vegetables. She was a member of Covington United Presbyterian Church in Pavilion, N.Y., where she taught arts, crafts, and VBS. She loved researching family genealogy and supported our military. Betty was passionate about God, country, and family.www.thedailynewsonline.com
Comments / 0