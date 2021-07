XRP price down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern on the daily chart. Bitcoin is trading down near the psychologically important $30,000, but the governing pattern indicates that downside momentum has notably waned, and the flagship cryptocurrency is nearing an important reversal. Ethereum price is now down -20% after triggering an ascending wedge pattern on July 8, pushing it below the crucial support defined by the 2020 ascending trend line. XRP price continues to broaden the trading range, showing no spirit of reversing the downtrend as the June 22 low comes into view.