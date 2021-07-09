Cancel
AUD/USD: Bears stay directed to 0.7400 on downbeat China inflation, covid woes

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD whipsaws near multi-day low on soft prints of China CPI, PPI before refreshing the yearly low. China CPI eased to 1.1% YoY, PPI matched 8.8% forecast for June. Covid concerns underpin DXY rebound, weigh on stock futures. Qualitative catalysts remain as the key, virus updates are important for near-term...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Scott Morrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Covid#Headline Inflation#Dxy#Aussie#China Commerce#Reuters#Treasury#Aud Usd#Rsi
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Tuesday as growing concerns about the impact of the Delta COVID-19 variant on the global economic recovery hit risk-sensitive currencies and pushed bonds higher. The Australian dollar was 0.31% lower at $0.7325, stubbornly near the $0.7322...
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Eyeing 1.89 after AUD/USD Calls Mayday

- GBP/AUD eyes 1.89 with scope for 1.97 multi-month. - As ‘lockdown’ threatens job recovery, RBA outlook. - Any AUD/USD fall to 0.70 may lift GBP/AUD to 1.97. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7990-1.8125. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8480-1.8516. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries

* Altium falls 3.8% as takeover talks with Autodesk cease. * Energy stocks drop as oil prices sink (Updates to close) July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Monday, with losses seen across major sub-indexes, as a surge in Delta variant cases in the country and other Asian nations raised concerns about economic recovery.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Inflation Woes

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Monday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday on mixed retail sales data and an unexpected slump in US consumer sentiment in July amid concerns about inflation. Traders are also spooked by the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus across the world, which is expected to slow the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic. Asian markets closed mixed on Friday.
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

U.S. dollar shines on Asian markets as stock markets dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were sold off in Australia on Monday as rising fears of inflation, and concerns over renewed surges of Covod-19, particularly the Delta variant, unsettled markets. The safe-haven U.S. Dollar benefited from the concerns. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 514.90 points or 1.84 percent...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over 'Freedom Day'

* Risk-sensitive AUD hits 2021 low * Dollar, yen up broadly vs Asian currencies in risk-averse trade * Investors nervous as England drops virus restrictions By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, July 19 (Reuters) - The dollar sat near its highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global recovery and sent money into safety. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest against the greenback since December early in the Asia session and hit a five-month low against the safe-haven yen. The dollar also rose broadly against Asian currencies. Daily infections have been surging from the United States and Europe to Asia and the global seven-day average of new cases each day is over half a million for the first time since May. Traders are holding their breath as England lifts most social curbs. The Aussie was last down 0.2% at $0.7381 and the New Zealand dollar also fell 0.2% to $0.6986. The yen, which rose broadly, was up 0.2% at 109.90 per dollar and up by about the same margin at 129.69 per euro. "The market is really trading on the uncertainty in the air around COVID," National Australia Bank senior currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said on the bank's morning podcast. "That is the dominant factor," he said, though adding a surprise fall in U.S consumer sentiment had also unsettled investors. The U.S. dollar index held at 92.729, not far from last week's three-month top of 92.832. The euro fetched $1.1801, just a touch away from last week's three month low of $1.1772. The week's data calendar is fairly bare until Friday, when global purchasing managers' index figures are published, with policy and virus response expected in focus in the meantime as lockdowns tighten and expand in Asia. There is an outside chance China's benchmark loan prime rate is lowered on Tuesday and the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday, has flagged a guidance tweak. Sterling, meanwhile, teetered at $1.3755, its lowest in more than week, as hopes ride on so called "Freedom day" with England betting its rush to vaccinate the population will mean people are less likely to fall seriously ill with COVID-19. Relaxed rules have already been greeted by a mixture of nerves and excitement by London clubbers in the wee hours, but the day also begins with epidemiologists sceptical and the prime minister, finance minister and health minister themselves isolating as cases spread. "The Netherlands relaxed all restrictions and saw cases soar from 500 to 10,000 per day in two weeks, and the government has had to reverse course and is now waiting nervously to see what happens to hospitalisations," said analysts at ANZ Bank. "The UK's 'freedom day' today has some worried it could have a similar experience." Cryptocurrencies were steady in morning trade, with bitcoin holding near strong support at $31.590. Elsewhere the dollar continued its march higher on Asia's emerging market currencies, sending the tourism-dependent Thai baht to a fresh 15-month low and the Malaysian ringgit to its lowest in nearly a year. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0144 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1802 $1.1805 -0.03% -3.40% +1.1814 +1.1801 Dollar/Yen 109.8950 110.0800 -0.18% +6.38% +110.0900 +109.8700 Euro/Yen.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Fears of Delta-related slowdown and US inflation to push sterling lower

GBP/USD has tumbled to a three-month low amid growing covid concerns. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, cable seems vulnerable to further falls. “Almost all covid-related regulations have expired at midnight, opening the door to a return to normal. However, isolations, high cases – and the risk of an explosion of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are weighing heavily on sterling.”
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sellers attack 0.7000 amid sour sentiment

NZD/USD begins trading week near Friday’s closing after a volatile week. RBNZ, NZ inflation defended bulls despite risk-off mood. Light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat, covid updates are the key. NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7000 amid a subdued start to the week’s trading on Monday. The kiwi pair...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD tumbles to test 0.7350 amid notable US dollar demand

AUD/USD remains exposed to further downside risks, nears 0.7350. US dollar’s demand remains unabated amid risk-aversion at full steam. Victoria extends lockdown, Delta covid strain flareups unnerve investors. AUD/USD is fast approaching 0.7350, meandering at the lowest levels since December 2020, as the bears remain unstoppable amid a relentless rise...
Businessactionforex.com

The ECB Expects Inflation To Be Near Target Before The RBA Does: EUR/AUD

Last weekend, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there will be changes to the guidance at next week’s European Central Bank meeting in order to reassure traders that policy will not be tightened too quickly. The ECB recently announced in its strategic review that their inflation target will be 2% over the medium term. The reason for the change in guidance: Inflation is expected to be over 2.5% towards the end of the year. In other words, they expect the inflation to be transitory. Europe releases June’s Final CPI data on Friday and although the headline is expected to be near 1.9%, the core rate of inflation is only expected to be 1%. If the final inflation data on Friday comes in hotter than expected, Christine Lagarde and the committee may have to reconsider their language next week. July’s preliminary CPI reading isn’t due out until August 18th.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie poised to tumble

Australian regional lockdowns hit economic progress in June. US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell maintained a dovish stance. AUD/USD at fresh 2021 lows and poised to extend its decline. The AUD/USD pair fell for a third consecutive week, trading near a fresh 2021 low of 0.7398. Things in Australia have continued...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the year’s low amid risk-off

Australia created 29.1K job positions in June, missing the market’s expectations. Chinese tepid growth data from the second quarter undermined the market’s sentiment. AUD/USD is about to challenge the 0.7410 support area. The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2021 low of 0.7409. The pair was affected by a dismal mood,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY edges higher around 110.00 on BOJ status-quo, downbeat forecasts

USD/JPY remains on the front foot after BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged and revised down FY 2021/22 economic forecasts. US dollar bulls cheer risk-off mood, ignore downbeat Treasury yields. Virus concerns intensify outside Asia–Pacific, Tokyo also marks six-month high infections. BOJ’s Kuroda eyed for immediate direction, US data, risk catalysts...

