(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took a step toward high-tech monitoring of methane emissions last week when a single-engine plane made the first of several planned flights over oil and gas operations. It’s the first such survey conducted by the state. It comes at an estimated cost $2 million this year. The craft will cruise the northern Front Range – Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties. More specifically, what the energy industry calls the Denver-Julesberg Basin. (credit: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment) It will measure observable plumes of emissions, mainly looking for methane but also ethane, benzene and...