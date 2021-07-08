Cancel
Bonitafest celebrates the community

By Max Branscomb
thestarnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonitafest 2021 will bring back a pair of popular South County events in September and retain one developed during last year’s pandemic. This year’s events will kick off Friday evening, Sept. 17, with the Bonitafest Twilight Trail Parade. Equestrians, walkers and bicyclists with glow sticks and twinkling lights will launch from the Sunnyside Saddle Club Arena in Rohr Park at 6 p.m. Paraders will be greeted by a party in parking lot of the Bonita-Sunnyside Library with performances by local musical groups, snacks and giveaways.

