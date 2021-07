ETH/USD – Daily Chart. There has been a bullish candlestick, beefing up on the ETH/USD daily chart to show that the crypto trade sets for recovery near below the line at $2,000. The 14-day SMA is underneath the 50-day SMA. The bearish trend-line drew downward across the SMA trend lines. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region with the lines crossed northbound. That indicates that the crypto is getting set for price recovery pairing with the US Dollar.