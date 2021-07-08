Maricopa Police Log – June

Items taken from the Maricopa Police Department reports for June 2021:. On June 26, Derek Walker was arrested for an April 24 incident where he was pulled over by Maricopa Police following an alleged domestic violence incident at a nearby residence. When he was contacted by the officer, Walker allegedly showed signs of chemical impairment and his blood alcohol concentration later came back as 0.31. Walker was also driving a vehicle that did not have an ignition interlock system when he was legally required to have one due to previous offenses. He was arrested and charged with DUI on expired license, DUI 84-month violation, DUI ignition interlock device, Driving without ignition interlock, super extreme DUI and DUI of .08 or more.