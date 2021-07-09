Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CHF Soars, JPY, EUR Up, AUD, Asian, EMFX Slump, Stocks, Yields Slide

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlowing Global Recovery, Rising Inflation, Covid Cases Weigh on Risk. Summary: The Swiss Franc soared 1.17% against the US Dollar (USD/CHF to 0.9150 from 0.9252) as FX traders switched into risk-off mode driven by uncertainty surrounding the pace of the global economic recovery. The rising spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 cases in many parts of the world saw investors and traders move out of stocks and risk currencies into bonds and haven FX. An unexpected rise in initial US Jobless Claims in the latest week to 373,000 (against estimates of 350,000) from an upwardly revised 371,000 (from 364,000) further weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield slid to 1.29% (from 1.32% yesterday), the lowest level since mid-February. The Australian Dollar slumped 0.74% to 0.7428 (0.7485) as Sydney’s delta strain coronavirus outbreak reached a record daily high since it started in mid-June. Australia’s lockdown during school holidays is seen as another blow to domestic tourism. Against the Japanese Yen, the other traditional haven currency, the Greenback slid 0.78% to 109.77 (110.57). Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga placed Tokyo under a state of emergency that would continue through the Olympic Games (23 July to 8 August). This was due to rising coronavirus cases amidst a slow vaccination rollout. The Euro gained 0.44% to 1.1845 (1.1807 yesterday) after hitting an overnight high of 1.1868. Yesterday the ECB set a new symmetrical inflation target at 2%, in a bid to give Euro zone economies a longer recovery window. Sterling consolidated, easing to 1.3783 (1.3803) ahead of today’s release of UK Industrial and Manufacturing Production as well as May’s GDP reports. Risk-off saw the Greenback rally against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair (US Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) jumped to an overnight high at 6.5011 from 6.4745 before settling at 6.4935. China’s latest crackdown on foreign-listed Chinese firms added to the sour risk environment. Today China releases its June CPI and PPI data.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Gdp#Aud#Asian#Yields Slide#Fx#Australian#Japanese#Euro#Ecb#Cnh#Chinese#Jgb#Economic Watcher#Aud Usd#The Australian Dollar#Aussie#Usd Chf#The Us Dollar Swiss Franc#Usd Jpy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Switzerland
Place
Sydney
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
Businessfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Steering the Wagon in the Face of Rising Inflation

Buying pressures on the safe-haven currency further tamed precious metal’s shine, with gold dropping about 1% in value trading near $1,815 per ounce. Recent price patterns, DXY bulls are holding support at 92.7 area though they face an uphill battle breaking above 93 index points with U.S Fed Chief, Jerome Powell reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank would continue to support the $21.5 trillion economy.
BusinessCNBC

Gold eases as buoyant dollar offsets slide in yields

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59 per ounce by 2:06 p.m. ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,809.20. Gold inched lower in choppy trading on Monday, as a buoyant dollar offset a slump in Treasury yields to their lowest levels since February. Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,807.59...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks slide as virus woes hurt risk sentiment

* China reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since Jan * S. Korea stocks fall for third day * Thai authorities warn daily virus cases could hit 30,000 * Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore stock markets closed for holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 20 (Reuters) - Equities in South Korea, India, and Thailand declined on Tuesday, while most Asian currencies traded flat to lower, as the rapid spread of novel coronavirus at home and abroad intensified fears about a slowdown in global economic growth. In holiday-thinned trade where Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore bourses were shut, Seoul, Thailand and Taiwan's stocks dropped between 0.4% and 1.6%. Investors bought safe-haven assets, with U.S. Treasury yields tumbling to five-month lows, as a Delta variant-fuelled rise in COVID-19 cases in countries with high vaccination rates like the United States and England stoked worries over economic growth. "The drop in real yields arguably indicate the fixed income market's acute growth concerns and those concerns may finally have started to hit the equity market," said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "There is a good chance the risk-off moves could extend in the thin summer market." Denting sentiment further, China — the region's growth engine — reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January after a second cluster of infections involving the highly contagious Delta variant emerged. Shanghai shares eased 0.3%, but the yuan nudged up 0.1% after the People's Bank of China stood pat on benchmark lending rate despite growing expectations for a cut. The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar weakened 0.2% each, while the Thai baht was little changed. All of the three countries are seeing a spike in cases amid curbs that have curtailed economic activity. Thailand is among the worst affected, as authorities there warned daily infections could reach the 30,000-mark amid a slow vaccination rate. Indian shares slid 1% to a one-month low after some blue-chip companies posted mixed results. HIGHLIGHTS ** Developing Asia's economic growth in 2021 will be slightly lower than previously projected - Asian Development Bank ** Top losers on Thailand's SETI include Jasmine Telecom Systems PCL down 12.% and Central Plaza Hotel PCL down 8% ** Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were not trading due to a holiday in their respective countries Asia stock indexes & currencies at 0636 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.72 -0.96 -0.20 China +0.05 +0.64 -0.16 1.74 India +0.03 -2.38 -0.91 11.64 Philippines +0.22 -5.53 0.00 -7.74 S.Korea -0.23 -5.58 -0.35 12.50 Singapore -0.23 -3.32 0.00 9.40 Taiwan -0.10 +1.44 -1.46 18.98 Thailand +0.06 -8.74 -1.60 5.65 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Marketsdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Nearing Key Support Amid Sell-Off

Sell the BTC/USD and add a take-profit at 28,000. Add a stop-loss at 31,000. Set a buy-stop at 30,500 and a take-profit at 32,000. Add a stop-loss at 28,000. The BTC/USD pair crashed below the 30,000 support level on Monday as global markets crashed. The Bitcoin price declined to $29,692, which was the lowest it has been since June 22. This drop brought the coin’s total market capitalization to more than $556 billion. All cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap have seen their market value fall to more than $1.19 trillion.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Yen, dollar rise as Delta variant spurs rush to safety

* Aussie drops amid bets RBA may reverse taper decision * Yen helped by steep drop in U.S. Treasury yields * Bitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in a month By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Safe-harbour currencies like the yen and dollar traded near multi-month highs against the riskier Australian dollar and British pound on Tuesday, as fears grow that a rampant coronavirus variant could upend the global economic recovery. Cryptocurrencies also sank, with bitcoin falling below $30,000 for the first time in about a month. The yen traded at 80.09 per Aussie dollar, close to the more-than-five-month high of 80.05 touched on Monday. It stood at 149.48 to the pound, approaching the almost-three-month top of 149.35 reached overnight. The dollar touched an almost-eight-month high of $0.7317 per Aussie on Tuesday before trading at $0.7319, and changed hands at $1.36625 to sterling after hitting the highest since early February at $1.3655 in the previous session. The Aussie accelerated declines as minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting this month were seen by some economists as a sign the central bank may reverse a decision to taper stimulus. The yen outpaced the dollar, rising to 109.07 per greenback on Monday for the first time since late May, helped by a precipitous slide in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields to as low as 1.1740% for the first time since mid-February. On Tuesday, one dollar bought 109.46 yen. The fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain worldwide, and has been accompanied by a surge in infections around the United States, particularly in areas where vaccinations have lagged. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson's "freedom day" - ending over a year of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England - was marred by surging infections and the British prime minister's own forced self-isolation after Health Minister Sajid Javid tested positive for the virus. In Australia, nearly half the country's 25 million people is living under lockdowns to quell an outbreak of the Delta variant. "What is likely concerning markets now is ... a surge in infections occurring in developed markets with high levels of vaccination," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a client note. "That suggests virus restrictions may need to be in place for longer," delaying the global recovery, he said. The euro weakened 0.1% to $1.17885, after dipping overnight to the lowest since early April at $1.1764. The European Central Bank announces policy on Thursday, with market participants keen to see how the monetary authority implements changes to its strategy unveiled earlier this month. "The ECB (is) expected to reinforce its dovish policy settings at this week’s policy meeting," giving the euro scope to soften in coming months, Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a research note. At the same time, the dollar is likely to remain supported by safe-haven demand, pushing the euro toward $1.17 by year-end, she said. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin sank as low as $29,500, a level not seen since June 22, before trading 4.1% lower at $29,559.10. Rival ether dropped 4.8% to $1,730.33, also nearing a one-month low. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0434 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1790 $1.1800 -0.08% -3.50% +1.1802 +1.1789 Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.4600 -0.03% +5.94% +109.6000 +109.3750 Euro/Yen.
MarketsDailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows

Japanese Yen, Safe-haven flows, Treasury Yields, Sentiment - Talking Points. Asia-Pacific markets set for a rough session as risk aversion grips markets. Japanese Yen attracts haven flows alongside Treasuries as sentiment sours. USD/JPY testing its 100-day Simple Moving Average after big move lower. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia-Pacific session is...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3656; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3710 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3450. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4005. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the bearish channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3565.
Marketsinvesting.com

Yen Jumps As Risk Appetite Slides

The Japanese yen posted considerable gains in Monday trade. In the North American session, USD/JPY was trading at 109.50, down 0.47% on the day. Earlier in the day, the pair dropped as low as 109.05, its lowest level since May. Yen shines as Covid fears spook markets. With the Delta...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD's recovery remains capped below $1820

Gold prices are at a breaking point on the daily chart. The bears will be closely monitoring weekly resistance at this juncture. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) edges higher around $1,817, up 0.26% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the highest daily gains in a week as market pessimists pause for fresh clues. However, the firmer US dollar, backed by a pause in the US Treasury yields’ south-run near the five-month low, test the gold buyers. It’s worth mentioning that the hopes of passage of the US infrastructure spending bill, ahead of its procedural voting on Wednesday seem to consolidate the market sentiment.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Up, Investors Turn to Safety Over Lingering COVID-19 Fears

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, with investors turning to safe-haven assets as concerns over the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks involving the Delta variant on economic recovery remain. The greenback remained near multi-month highs against its riskier Australian counterpart and the pound, alongside the Japanese yen.
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Breaks Down

The Australian dollar broke down significantly during the trading session on Monday, slicing through the 0.74 level like it was not even there. Because of this, the market is very likely to continue to go much lower, and as I write this article, the Australian dollar is getting relatively close to the 0.73 handle. Sure, after a deal like this you will quite often see a little bit of a bounce, but that bounce almost always gets sold into, as this is a very decisive candlestick.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower after dipping sharply in early deals on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous four sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 27,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, as a surge in the coronavirus's delta variant infections sparked a broad sell-off and renewed virus fears gripped markets ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy