Chinese CPI & PPI arrive lower, AUD keeps steady

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCPI (YoY) actual: 1.1% vs 1.3% previous;est 1.2%. AUD/USD has not reacted to the data. The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services. The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index. The purchase power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation.

