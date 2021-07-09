Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

BlueSkySearch Expanding Operations to Texas

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

20 Year Online Agricultural Job Portal Pioneer Expanding In Person Operations to Texas. BlueSkySearch, LLC., on the web at blueskysearch.com, the elder statesman of agriculture online job portal services, announced today that it is opening an office in Texas to better serve Employers and Candidates throughout the United States. The Texas office will be located in Abilene, Texas, and will be managed by the company president, Mike Lovelace.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Arizona State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Buffalo Gap, TX
Abilene, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Llc#Blueskysearch Com#Llc#Po
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
Related
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

enCore Energy provides South Texas Uranium operations update

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its South Texas Uranium Operations. Since acquiring the uranium assets from Westwater Resources, Inc. on December 30, 2020, enCore Energy has aggressively executed its strategy to become the newest in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium producer in the U.S. with operational highlights including:
BusinessMySanAntonio

FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure Merge

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.
Houston, TXfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Texas Central Names Renfe as Early Operator for Historic Project

Texas Central, developers of the high-speed train between Dallas and Houston, has signed a contract with Renfe to be the Early Operator for the transformational project aiming to revolutionize travel in Texas. Renfe is one of the world’s most signiﬁcant railways operators, running 5,000 trains daily on 7,500 miles of...
Panhandle, TXMyhighplains.com

Carexpress to expand virtual visits to help Texas Panhandle areas in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CareXpress Urgent Care is set to expand its face-to-face virtual visits to help areas in the Texas Panhandle that are underserved with “high quality medical care”, according to CareXpress. “We launched our virtual clinic during the pandemic and have spent the past year ensuring that. we’re...
Richmond, INInside Indiana Business

Primex to Expand Richmond Operations

RICHMOND - Richmond-based Primex Design and Fabrication says it plans to hire additional staff and invest $1.3 million as it adds a new digital printing system. The company designs and fabricates corrugated plastic and solid sheets used for reusable packaging and boxes. Primex says it has requested a $20,000 Economic...
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Nolato Contour Inc. expands operations in Baldwin

Nolato Contour Inc., a precision plastic and silicone injection molding company, is expanding its facility in Baldwin – a $5 million project expected to create 75 jobs over the next three years. “In addition to the jobs created by this project, this expansion will allow Nolato Contour to take advantage...
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Hub Acquires Operating Subsidiaries of Trusted Capital Group in Texas

HUB International Ltd. has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings LLP, doing business as Trusted Capital Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. John Pesce, CEO of TCG, Jeff Montgomery, president, Scott Hauptmann, chief operating officer, Chris Jamail, chief marketing officer, and the TCG team will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth in Hub Texas.
Simpsonville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

STAR EV announces $8.7M investment to expand operations in Simpsonville

The Greenville Area Development Corporation announced July 7 that STAR EV will invest $8.7 million to expand operations at its facility at 378 Neely Ferry Road in Simpsonville. The specialized electric vehicle manufacturer expects to create 50 new jobs. “We are ecstatic to be expanding our manufacturing operations to better...
Texas StateNashville Post

Geodis acquires Texas freight brokerage operation

Geodis officials have announced the global supply chain company has acquired the assets of Plano, Texas-based freight brokerage company Velocity Freight Transport. Inc. from McLane Company Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release. Velocity services include refrigerated and temperature-controlled freight, flatbed and less-than-load trucking, intermodal, van...
BusinessKilleen Daily Herald

Optimus Steel expanding operations in Orange County

(The Center Square) – Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, is expanding its existing operations in Orange County thanks to a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $485,000 and the work of the Orange County Economic Development Corporation. The grant will help fund a new rebar line and coil handling...
Texas StateKRQE News 13

FAA opens Houston office to oversee New Mexico, Texas space operations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Aviation Administration announced the opening of a safety field office that will increase the administration’s oversight of commercial space operations in Texas and New Mexico. The new field office will be in Houston, Texas. Officials say this location will improve monitoring of ongoing testing...
Dallas, TXKBTX.com

Texas Central names Early Operator for high-speed rail

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - The developers of the high-speed train between Dallas and Houston, with a stop in the Brazos Valley, Texas Central have named an Early Operator for the project. Renfe, a state-owned company which operates freight and passenger trains, will work alongside Texas Central on the design and...
Pleasant Prairie, WIUrban Milwaukee

IRIS USA Inc. expands operations in Pleasant Prairie

MADISON, WI. JULY 20, 2021 – IRIS USA Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of plastic injection molded products and distributor of small appliances, furniture and other household products, has expanded its facility in Pleasant Prairie–a $6.1 million project expected to create 90 jobs over the next three years. WEDC is...
Florida StateTimes Union

Eagle Roofing Products Has Expanded Operations in Nevada and Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Eagle Roofing Products, the industry leader in concrete roof tile manufacturing has remained committed to increasing the company’s national footprint by recently expanding in Nevada as well as in Southern Florida through its subsidiary, Eagle Roofing Products Florida, LLC. By expanding operations...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Dentsply Sirona expanding operations, creating innovation center

CHARLOTTE – Dentsply Sirona is investing more than $10 million in Charlotte to establish an innovation center focused on dental research, procedural innovation and new product development. The new center significantly expands Dentsply Sirona’s footprint in Charlotte, adding nearly 60,000 square feet of laboratory space, conference rooms, offices and an...
Elizabethtown, KYwxbc1043.com

Regional Plant To Expand Operations

ELIZABETHTOWN — Metalsa is adding 150 full-time jobs at its Elizabethtown plant. The creation of the new positions comes with the launch of new business and products with Ford Motor Company and Rivian, the primary customers at the local location. The manufacturer of chassis structures for light and commercial vehicles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy