BlueSkySearch Expanding Operations to Texas

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.