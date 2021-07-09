3x3 Releases White Paper on Tracking Trends Through the Independent Liquor Retail Channel and Developing Future Sales for Beverage Alcohol Brands

The retail industry was hit hard during the COVID-19 Pandemic, as non-essential businesses big and small were forced to shut down all brick-and-mortar operations for months in an attempt to curb infections, and many were unable to recover even after reopening and enforcing social distancing guidelines. Now, with consumers more conscious than ever of where they shop, a traditional mainstay when it came to shopping is increasingly falling by the wayside—the indoor shopping mall.