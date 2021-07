After three decades with University of Wisconsin Badgers athletics, former football coach and athletic director Barry Alvarez retired at the end of June and is getting well compensated on his way out. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Alvarez was paid over $1.18 million in part because of 1,272 hours of unused vacation time. The unused time would put Alvarez on the 2022 payroll, leading to the up front payment. Since july, Chris McIntosh has been the Badgers athletic director.